Joe Biden intends to run for president again, says wife Jill doesn’t want him to 'walk away'

President Joe Biden is not ruling himself out of the race of giving another crack at the president's post. Biden said while he has not made a final decision just yet, it is his 'intention' to run again and that his wife thinks that he shouldn't walk away from it.

“My wife thinks that we’re doing something very important, and I shouldn’t walk away from it,” said Biden, referring to the first lady and his wife Jill Biden.

The US president made the statement in an interview at the Delaware State University in Dover. Biden added that he has time to make the decision.

“The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” said Biden.

Biden's intention of running in the Presidential race once again rests heavily on the upcoming November midterm election results. If the Republicans, the current heavy favourites to win the House of Representatives manage to do so, the Democrats will have a difficult time passing important bills.

Then, there is the age factor as well, At 79, Biden is already the oldest US president in history. By the next time, he will be well into his 80s.



However, when quizzed about what his late son Beau would have said to detractors saying his dad is too old for the President's job, Biden said: “It’s not so much [what] he’d say to those people. What he’d say to me in my view. The only reason to be involved in public life is can you make life better for other people. And depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is such the antithesis of what I believe democracy and I believe is good for average Americans, then his argument was, dad, you have an obligation to do something.”

If Biden does put his hand up for the presidential race, he might be up against Donald Trump yet again as the Republican has repeatedly flirted with the idea of a comeback.

While Biden mulls the decision, a Harvard University poll conducted earlier this year showed that 71 per cent of Americans do not want Biden to run for re-election.

Out of these, about one-third of respondents said he is too old, 45 per cent said Biden should not make another bid because he is a bad president, and about one-quarter said because it is time for a change.

