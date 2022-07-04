New poll shows 71% Americans do not want Biden to run for re-election

A new poll conducted by Harvard University has shown that 71 per cent of Americans do not US President Joe Biden to run for re-election.

Out of these, while about one-third of respondents said he is too old, 45 percent said Biden should not make another bid because he is a bad president, and about one-quarter said because it is time for a change.

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey, said “President Biden may want to run again but the voters say ‘no’ to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30 percent of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary.”

The survey, which comes as the United States braces for mid-term elections in November, shows that 61 per cent of people believe that former President Trump should not run for the White House in 2024.

36 per cent of them believe that Trump is erratic while 33 percent said he would divide the country. Not only this, 30 per cent of the pollsters said he was responsible for the US Capitol riot in 2021.

Should Biden and Trump square off against each other in 2024, a majority of those polled said they would consider a moderate independent candidate.

With respondents giving him low marks on handling inflation, the economy, stimulating jobs and reacting to COVID-19, the survey found that Biden has an overall approval rating of 38 per cent.

Given the historical precedent that a first-term president’s party generally suffers losses in the midterm elections, Democrats are already bracing for losses this November.

Although it is unclear how the issue will compare to inflation and other concerns, Democrats have used abortion as an issue to galvanise voters.

(With inputs from agencies)

