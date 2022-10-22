India: At least 15 killed, 40 injured after bus accident in Madhya Pradesh

At least 15 people have been killed and others 40 have been injured following a bus accident in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP). Reports suggest that the passenger bus was headed for Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a stationary truck between 10:30 to 11:00 pm (local time) on Friday.

According to officials, the bus was headed to UP’s Gorakhpur from Hyderabad in Telangana when it collided with a stationary trailer truck on the national highway (NH) 30. They also indicated that at least 12 people were killed on the spot and two others succumbed while they were being taken to the hospital.

The MP district’s superintendent of police (SP) police said, “Of the 40 injured 25 have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa (MP) where one person succumbed to his injuries. The death toll has increased to 15.” Reportedly a majority of the passengers of the bus were labourers who were on their way home to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

Speaking about the accident, Manoj Pushp, Rewa's collector, said “It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his counterpart in UP, Yogi Adityanath and informed him about the accident. According to reports, the MP state government said that they will bear the costs of those injured.

On the other hand, the UP CM has announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the families of those who have passed away and Rs 50 thousand for those who have been injured. Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a statement also expressed sadness over the incident, offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

