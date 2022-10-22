Iran again rejects Ukraine drone claims, slams West over 'provocative approaches'

Tehran on Saturday (October 22) warned against using "provocative approaches" after some of the European countries called for a UN investigation into Iranian drones being allegedly used by Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war.

After the EU and Britain imposed further sanctions on Tehran this week, France, Britain, and Germany demanded an "impartial" probe into the situation in a letter to the UN the day before.

So far, Iran has denied that it provided Russia with weapons for use in the Ukraine war. On the other hand, Kremlin said that it had no knowledge of its army using such weapons and Moscow accused the West of seeking to put "pressure" on Tehran with the allegations.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said in a statement: "The Islamic republic of Iran considers the current provocative approaches of the European Union and the United Kingdom to be part of a targeted political scenario."

ALSO READ | China's Xi Jinping further cements power as Communist Party's 20th Congress closes

Kanani stated that Tehran "reserves the right to answer for any irresponsible actions" and would not hesitate to "defend the interests of the Iranian country". He "roundly rejected and strongly condemned" the "destructive" measure adopted by the EU and Britain.

Kanani repeated Iran's rejection of "baseless claims about the transfer of drones for use in the Ukraine conflict". He further added, "We support peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process."

WATCH | US, Russia Defence Ministers discuss Ukraine war, speak for the first time since May

On Thursday, the EU and Britain announced penalties against three Iranian generals and an arms company they claimed was in charge of giving Iranian drones to Russia for use in bombing Ukraine.

On Friday, the UN Security Council was urged by France, Germany, and the UK to look into whether Iran may have violated resolution 2231.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.