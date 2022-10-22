Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 3 expected to make landfall in Mexico over the weekend

On Saturday, Hurricane Roslyn forming off the coast of Mexico turned into a major category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall on the country’s west coast over the weekend. Meanwhile, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a warning as well as urged authorities to get residents to safety.

According to the NHC, the hurricane has winds of 120 mph as of Saturday morning and is moving parallel to the southwestern Mexican coast. “Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Roslyn is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale,” said NHC in its recent statement.

Reportedly, warnings have been issued for Mexican states including Jalisco and Nayarit particularly the coastal regions and have been asked that preparations “should be rushed to completion” to protect life and property.

The hurricane is expected to reach the coast of Mexico on Saturday night or early Sunday and can cause “damaging winds and a dangerous storm surge,” said the NHC. However, if the storm continues on its current track and gains strength, reports suggest it could turn into a Category 4 hurricane by October 22 night.

The hurricane centre also indicated that the storm might weaken before making landfall on Sunday but might remain at major hurricane strength before reaching the Mexican state of Nayarit. In Jalisco, authorities have already asked people to avoid beaches as well as activities along the coast or mountains.

“This rainfall could lead to flash flooding and landslides in areas of rugged terrain,” said the NHC, adding that the storm surge will also bring “significant coastal flooding” and “large, destructive waves”.

(With inputs from agencies)



