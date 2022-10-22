Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman Prime Minister

Italy's right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as the nation's Prime Minister on Saturday (October 22), becoming the first woman to lead an Italian government. Meloni guided Italy's right-wing government since World War II.

The ceremony took place at the Quirinal Palace in Rome as Meloni, alongside her cabinet team, took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party won the legislative elections last month on September 25 but needed outside support to form a government. The coalition included Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's League.

The 45-year-old Meloni said: "I swear to be faithful to the republic." She then shook hands with President Sergio Mattarella.

Meloni's administration now takes over from a national unity team headed by Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank.

It must overcome a number of difficult obstacles, including an impending recession, rising energy costs, and how to portray a unified front in the conflict in Ukraine.

Meloni on Ukraine war

While Meloni has vowed to defend Ukraine, Berlusconi has consistently undermined her, blaming Kyiv for the Russian invasion earlier this week and admitting he had exchanged presents and "beautiful letters" with his old buddy, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

