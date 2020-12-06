Top 10 world news today: Biden to meet Pentagon spies, experts warn 'catastrophic' 2021, and more

The US President-elect Joe Biden's team will soon be meeting Pentagon's spy agencies after Pentagon was accused of non-cooperation. The French police arrested 95 demonstrators who were protesting against the national security law being brought in by Emmanuel Macron. While France was observing clashes between and police, Germany had to conduct mass evacuation after a World War II bomb was found in Frankfurt.

Pentagon spy agencies to meet Biden team after accusations of non-cooperation

Pentagon was at the receiving end of allegations of non-cooperation in light of Donald Trump's continued reluctance for conceding elections and comprehensively co-operate with Joe Biden's transition team.

Israel calls Abraham Accords an 'opportunity' for Palestinians

The Abraham Accords, through which UAE and Bahrain broke decades of Arab consensus were decried by Palestinian leaders as a "stab in the back".

France: Police arrest 95 demonstrators amid protests against security law

After day-long protest, the French police arrested 95 people across the country.

Mass evacuation takes place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb spotted

Nearly 13,000 locals were evacuated in German's financial capital on Sunday after a 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) British bomb from the period of World War II was found on a construction site.

World Food Programme warns 2021 will bring 'catastrophic' humanitarian crisis

As per the experts, 2021 can be one of the worst years human beings have seen in almost a century with fears of extreme starvation and famine.

German hospitals see 40% more COVID-19 patients than first wave; hospitals struggle

Some hospitals have also claimed to have a full-bed attendance in their ICU wards for almost a week now.

Indonesia minister arrested over COVID aid bribes

Officials allege that Batubara received more than USD 1 million from two contractors who were appointed to supply basic food packages for people hit by coronavirus pandemic.

'Biggest crisis': South Korea tightens COVID-19 restrictions amid record high surge

'We are facing the biggest crisis in our fight against Covid-19,' said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to South Korea locals.

Amid worsening feud with Prachanda, Nepal PM Oli skips party meet

As per reports, the standing committee was going to discuss corruption allegations against Oli levelled by the Prachanda camp in the meeting on Sunday. This may have resulted in renewed demands for Oli's resignation.

UN chief extends support to farmers protest in India

Thousands of farmers are demonstrating from several days at border areas of the national capital against three farm laws that were approved in September.