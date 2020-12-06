Indonesia minister arrested over COVID aid bribes

Indonesia's social affairs minister was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting bribes links to food aid worth USD 1.2 million. The aid was meant for those hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Juliari Batubara turned himself in on Sunday at Indonesia's anti-corruption agency's headquarters. On Saturday, the anti-corruption agents seized suitcases, enveloped and backpacks stuffed with cash in a sting operation. Batubara was named a suspect after the sting operation.

Batubara is the second minister in President Joko Widodo's government to be arrested over alleged graft in recent weeks

"That's the people's money... it's aid urgently needed to help during Covid-19 and for the national economic recovery," Widodo said after Batubara's arrest, vowing he would not protect any corrupt officials. Widodo was quoted by AFP.

Batubara has been accused of involvement in a bribery scheme linked to one such aid project.

Indonesia's economy -- Southeast Asia's biggest -- has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the government has rolled out aid programmes such as food packages to help those in need.

Officials allege that Batubara received more than USD 1 million from two contractors who were appointed to supply basic food packages for people hit by coronavirus pandemic.

For each package, Batubara would receive 10,000 rupiah, or USD 0.71, officials alleged.

If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of one billion rupiah (USD 70,000).

(With AFP inputs)