Mass evacuation takes place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb spotted at construction site

A massive evacuation took place at Frankfurt in Germany after a World War II bomb was spotted on a construction site, local emergency services reported.

Nearly 13,000 locals were evacuated in German's financial capital on Sunday. The evacuation took place after a 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) British bomb from the period of World War II was found on a construction site.

A radius of 700-metre (half-mile) evacuation was set up in the west of the city centre. The area evacuated houses a number of senior citizens, heating and internet infrastructure and facilities of the Deutsche Bahn national rail operator.

Also read| Frankfurt Airport prepares to transport COVID-19 vaccine

Germany has been a ground of littered unexploded ordnance since the end of World War II, which are usually uncovered during construction work. This time, too, the bomb was found at a construction site.

The work at the construction site was stopped for a while and was expected to be allowed to continue later.

This was the second such incident this year in the country. Earlier this year, experts defused seven World War II bombs outside of the Berlin city, near the location where Tesla will be establishing its first European factory.

A few bombs have also been defused in Cologne and Dortmund this year. In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-tonne bomb in Frankfurt prompted the evacuation of 65,000 people -- the largest such operation since the end of the war in Europe in 1945.

(With inputs from agencies)