Amid worsening feud with Prachanda, Nepal PM Oli skips party meet

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday skipped meeting of Nepal Communist Party's standing committee. Although the reason of busy schedule and "high risk of COVID-19 infection" was given, Oli's absence is being viewed in relation to his worsening feud with Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Oli and Prachanda both are co-chairmen of the party and both factions are currently at loggerheads. Oli has categorically refused to step down.

However, Oli faction is numerically weak in the 43-member standing committee.

As per reports, the standing committee was going to discuss corruption allegations against Oli levelled by the Prachanda camp in the meeting on Sunday. This may have resulted in renewed demands for Oli's resignation.

"Oli could not attend the standing committee meeting due to a busy schedule and the high risk of COVID-19 infection," said Surya Thapa, Oli`s advisor.

On Saturday, a pro-monarch march was held in the capital Kathmandu where hundreds took to the streets with national flags demanding the reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and declare Nepal a Hindu state.

(With ANI inputs)