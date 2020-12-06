'Biggest crisis': South Korea tightens COVID-19 restrictions amid record high surge

After months of keeping the novel coronavirus spread under control, a new outbreak has scared the authorities of a threat bigger than the starting of the grim year.

Following a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases, South Korea has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level in the capital city Seoul as the authorities believe this outbreak may take longer to be controlled.

South Korea had been following the "trace, test and treat" approach for the past few months, and had managed to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Following a drop in cases, the country had reopened its economy, letting people step out to meet friends and go to work, and life was slowly returning back to normal.

However, in the past few weeks, daily infections started increasing at a rapid rate. The infections, which had once come down to less than 100, crossed 100 a few weeks ago and have now reached 500 new cases per day.

"We are facing the biggest crisis in our fight against Covid-19," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 631 new cases, marking it the day with the highest number of daily infections in the last nine months. The worst affected area in the country is the greater Seoul region, as reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

While the daily infections are much lower than the rest of the world, such as India, the US and many European countries, the authorities are alarmed by the increasing cases. Seoul has now returned to partial strict lockdown. As per the new guidelines, all gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned. The gatherings with less than 50 will have to first check the temperature of the attendees and will have to strictly follow social distancing while wearing face masks. All professional sports will also be held behind closed doors with no spectators present.

All cafes have been asked to serve only takeaways, and restaurants have been strictly instructed to serve only till 9 pm, with only deliveries permitted post that. The restaurants, before 9 pm, will not be allowed to serve in full capacity.

These regulations will stay in place at least till the end of the year, the Prime Minister told the fellow citizens.