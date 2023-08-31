Top 10 world news: Johannesburg fire kills 73, Indian parliament calls special session, and more

Johannesburg fire: Above 70 people died in South Africa as a massive fire broke out at a building occupied by homeless people and squatters. According to Emergency Management spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the blaze started early Thursday. Mulaudzi said it was not yet clear what caused the blaze.

At least 73 people died and 43 others were injured after a fire broke out in a rundown five-storey building that was occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg on Thursday (August 31).

India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the government is calling a Special Session of Parliament.

Days after releasing a controversial map that antagonised the entire neighbourhood, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 summit scheduled to take place in the Indian capital city of New Delhi next month, a Reuters report has claimed.

In a newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a private plane crash that killed all 10 onboard, is seen speaking about speculations over his wellbeing and possible threats to his security. He said that he was in Africa.

A committee within the United Nations (UN) has called on wealthy nations, including Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States, to waive the patents on coronavirus vaccines.

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the quarter ending June 2023 was released on Thursday by the National Statistical Office (NSO). India’s GDP in the Q1 of fiscal year 2024 grew by 7.8 per cent, compared to 13.1 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Figures obtained by UK's Labour Party have revealed than more than 120,000 people in England died last year while being on National Health Service's waiting list for hospital treatment, reported The Guardian. The number of deaths is twice the number in year 2017/2018 (60,000).

India has told the US that it should unfreeze funds worth $26 million belonging to two Indian diamond firms after they were hit by sanctions for allegedly trading with Russian diamond firm Alrosa, Reuters reported.

Viacom 18 – which had previously won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside linear and digital properties of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has bagged the media rights of BCCI’s home international matches for the next five years. Viacom 18 won digital and television rights, agreeing to spend INR 678 million per game.