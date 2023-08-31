After Putin, Xi likely to pull out of G20 summit in India: Report
Days after releasing a controversial map that antagonised the entire neighbourhood, Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 summit, scheduled to take place in the Indian capital city of New Delhi next month, a Reuters report has claimed.
The report quoted sources familiar with the matter in India and China, adding that Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting.
Xi pulling out of the summit comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was not travelling to India to attend the meet in person. He called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russian interests on the global platform.
