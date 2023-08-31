Viacom 18 bags BCCI media rights for digital and TV for next five years, to spend INR 67.8 crore per match

Viacom 18 – which had previously won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside linear and digital properties of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has bagged the media rights of BCCI’s home international matches for the next five years. Viacom 18 won digital and television rights, agreeing to spend INR 67.8 crores per game.

Viacom 18 – supported by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and led by Uday Shankar, will contribute INR 5966.4 crores over the next five years. The final price of INR 67.8 crores per match reflects the higher price (by INR 7.8 crores or 12.92%) than the previous cycle’s value and also fulfils BCCI’s condition that exceeds INR 60 crores per game.

Viacom 18 broadcasts live action on JioCinema App (on mobile and desktop) and Sports 18 (on TV) and will screen 88 India’s international home games (25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is) for the next five years, commencing with the upcoming India-Australia ODI series in September and ending in March 2028.

Jay Shah, BCCI’s secretary, also confirmed the news on X (previously known as Twitter), writing, "Viacom 18 will broadcast 88 games over the course of five years in an agreement that concludes in March 2028 and commences with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCC Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans."

Shah also thanked the outgoing broadcaster, Star India, which is currently hosting the Asia Cup 2023 (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka), "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe (sic)."

India, BCCI set for home World Cup

With white-ball cricket taking the spotlight with the commencement of several series, including the Asia Cup, South Africa vs. Australia and New Zealand’s limited-overs tour of England, all teams are gearing up for the upcoming World Cup in India, starting October 5.

While last time’s finalists, New Zealand and England, will play the opener in Ahmedabad, a day after the opening ceremony at the same venue, hosts India will begin its CWC campaign against former five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the marquee clash against Pakistan will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.