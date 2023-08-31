Record-breaker Prithvi Shaw to return to play for Northamptonshire in 2024

Young India batter Prithvi Shaw has agreed to rejoin Northamptonshire in English County next year, the club confirmed. The right-handed batter made history during his recent stint for the Northants – scoring a record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset earlier in August before a knee injury cut short his stay at the club. Shaw is said to have signed for the second half of next season, confirming his availability in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

𝐏𝐒𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐱 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 🤩



We're delighted to confirm Prithvi Shaw will return to Northamptonshire next season. 🏵️



Read more 👉 https://t.co/maporZhCil pic.twitter.com/QTRmcZTpSw — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 31, 2023 ×

Having scored 429 runs in four outings for the club, Shaw enjoyed his stay this time and said he is excited to return to play for them next year. Shaw said as everyone welcomed him warmly and with open arms, he could not wait to rejoin the squad, and his goal remains the same – to help them win matches.

"I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer," Shaw said. "Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it's a great club to be a part of, and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back over.

"My goal is always to help win games for the team, and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time,” Shaw added in a statement, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Shaw also confirmed following his latest stint, clubs other than Northamptonshire contacted him, showing interest in signing the attacking batter for next season.

"I had a few teams contacting me after the tournament wanting to talk about playing for them next year, but I feel like I still have more to achieve with Northamptonshire. They gave me the opportunity this year, and I'm very happy to be coming back,” Shaw added.

Northants’ bosses happy with Shaw’s signing

Northamptonshire's chief executive, Ray Payne and head coach, John Sadler, shared their pleasure in having Shaw for next season, saying he left his impact during the short stay and knowing he will return next season for the extended period, bringing joy to everyone in the camp.

“We saw the impact Prithvi made in his short stay this year and how well he was received by supporters.

"To have secured him again for next year already and for so much of the season is really pleasing. I think he was just as keen to come back as we were to have him, so it's worked out brilliantly," Ray Payne said.

Meanwhile, the head coach showered praises on India international, saying, "Prithvi is a phenomenal talent, and what he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible.

"He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red-ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all," John Sadler added.