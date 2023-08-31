Asia Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Pakistan game in Pallekele? Check latest update

The cricketing world cannot wait for the blockbuster game between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, to get underway in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2. However, there is a threat that looms over this blockbuster clash. The latest reports suggest thunderstorms could play a spoilsport during the marquee clash.

Considering it’s been raining in Kandy for the past two days and the forecast on D-day - September 2, predicts a 90% rain possibility, the India vs. Pakistan game could get washed out.

Since these Asian giants face each other only in ICC-related tournaments and the Asia Cup, a possible washout here would be a disaster for cricket fans from all over.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, especially in Pallekele, Kandy, the board avoids scheduling matches during the August-September window because of monsoon; however, with the BCCI denying travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 due to stranded relations between both countries, Sri Lanka got roped in as an additional host at the last moment. It meant selected grounds got slated to host several games during the tournament, with India-Pakistan penned for September 2 in Pallekele.

Looking into history, Pallekele, in the past, has hosted 33 ODIs, with only three matches played during the monsoon season.

While Pakistan will host only four matches, Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine games, including all India matches and the final on September 17.

Pakistan begin Asia Cup in dominant fashion

With all eyes on the India-Pakistan match on September 2, the Men in Green began their six-team tournament campaign on a high by beating minnows Nepal by a whopping 238 runs. Captain Babar Azam and middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed scored respective centuries.

Shadab Khan returned with four scalps, while seamers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf picked two wickets each.

Pakistan, India and Nepal were drawn in Group A.

India look to settle middle-order debate ahead of marquee clash

The Indian Cricket Team has an issue at hand – the middle-order issue, which further got into the limelight after returning makeshift keeper-batter KL Rahul got ruled out of the first two clashes, meaning he will miss India’s opening game of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan is sure to play in the XI, as Sanju Samson, another keeper-batter, is part of the travelling reserves and hasn’t been added to the main squad yet.

With Kishan getting roped in, it would be interesting to see if India plays him in the top or middle-order, or if he will be used as a floater, depending on the match situation.