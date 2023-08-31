Former CSK star Ambati Rayudu cuts short CPL stint due to personal reasons

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star man Ambati Rayudu has cut short his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for personal reasons as he will return to back to India. The reported news surfaced on Thursday, August 31 as he will leave the helm of the 2021 CPL champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rayudu was the second Indian male cricketer to participate in the CPL after Pravin Tambe.

Rayudu cuts short stint

In a short spell at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Rayudu played three innings and scored 47 runs at an average of 15.66 with a best of 32-run innings against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He scored a duck in his debut CPL innings against Jamaica Tallawahs but managed to get back on track. He was signed as a marquee player by the franchise but will have to do without him for the rest of the campaign.

Rayudu had a decorative IPL career and is the joint-most successful player in the history of the competition. Alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma Rayudu won six Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. He was part of the CSK side that won the IPL titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He retired from the IPL after the 2023 season where CSK got the better of then-defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 37-year-old also represented India in 55 ODI matches scoring 1694 runs with a best of 124. He scored three hundreds and ten fifties for India in the 50-over format. In six T20I matches for India, he also scored 42 runs with a best of 20. He famously announced his retirement after being snubbed for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani also left the CPL having played in three matches for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. While the reason for his absence is disclosed, the Patriots have replaced Rayudu and Muzarabani with Benny Howell and top-order batter Will Smeed. The English duo is expected to join shortly with the side as they fill in the void left by the departing players.

