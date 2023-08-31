Simon Cowell reveals how therapy helped him deal with his mental health struggles

Simon Cowell, the renowned creator of America's Got Talent and music mogul, has candidly shared his personal journey with mental health and therapy in a recent episode of The Mirror's Men in Mind podcast, produced in partnership with mental health organization Mind. Cowell, 63, reflected on his experiences, revealing that he wished he had sought therapy sooner and how it has had a transformative impact on his well-being.

Cowell attributed his decision to seek therapy to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that while he had experienced bouts of depression over the years, he viewed it as a personal trait that he dealt with. However, the pandemic exacerbated his feelings of anxiety, leading him to consider professional help. He mentioned that the continuous stream of pandemic-related news heightened his anxiety and fear of contracting COVID-19.

The pandemic also allowed Cowell time for introspection and reflection, leading him to consider his mental well-being more seriously. In his own words, "It gave me time to reflect on things in a way I never would have done before." As he emerged from the worst of the pandemic, he started researching and reading about mental health, inspired by friends who had benefited from therapy.

Describing his initial scepticism toward therapy, Cowell admitted that he had never taken the idea seriously. However, he found that the concept started to resonate with him as he engaged in conversations with friends and noticed an increasing awareness of mental health in everyday discussions.

Cowell's first step toward seeking therapy was finding a professional he connected with, a process he compared to going to the gym for his mind. Reflecting on his first therapy session, he shared, "Within about 20 minutes it was as if I'd known [the therapist] for 10, 20 years, he'd put me so much at ease, and you realize you're talking to a professional, and they don't judge you, they listen to you."

Through therapy, Cowell came to recognise that he had placed undue importance on TV ratings for his shows, leading to a cycle of self-judgment. A pivotal moment came when his therapist questioned why he judged himself solely based on ratings and challenged him to consider if his best work was defined by the highest-rated project. This revelation helped Cowell shift his perspective and let go of unnecessary self-imposed pressure.

