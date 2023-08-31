Indian government calls Special Session of Parliament

India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the government was calling a Special Session of Parliament. The minister said that the special session will have 5 sittings and will be held between September 18 and 22.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi posted on X.

There was no immediate indication or information from the government about the exact agenda of the special session.

The dates of the special session mean that it will be held after G20 Summit which is due to be held on September 9 and 10.

The announcement of the special session has come just when opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. is going in a huddle in Mumbai. The announcement has also come close on the heels of Indian government's message to Supreme Court of India that it was open to conduct elections in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Monsoon Session was the last session of Parliament of India. The Monsoon Session was held between July 20 and August 12. During the Monsoon Session, 23 bills were passed by the government. The Opposition parties held protests during the session on number of issues including Manipur violence.

