South Africa: 52 dead after fire breaks out in building in Johannesburg
Story highlights
At least 52 people died and 43 others were injured after a broke out in a five-storey building in Johannesburg on Thursday (August 31). "We're on 52 bodies, which we have recovered, and also 43 people who sustained minor injuries," Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi told a local broadcaster.
Mulaudzi said it was not yet clear what caused the blaze. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames. The building had been evacuated and search and recovery operations were ongoing.
Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which has been cordoned off by police.
Further details are awaited.
