Wagner chief's video: Prigozhin expressed risks to his life in newly surfaced video

In a newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a private plane crash that killed all 10 onboard, was seen speaking about speculations over his wellbeing and possible threats to his security. he said that he was in Africa.

In the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel which is linked to his Wagner Group, Prigozhin said: "For those who are discussing whether I'm alive or not, how I'm doing - right now it's the weekend, second half of August 2023, I'm in Africa."

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he added.

While decoding the details of the video, it was found that the video was indeed filmed in Africa as his camouflage attire, hat, and the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on August 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa. WION can't independently verify the video.

The reference to "weekend" in the video implied the latest clip must have been made on August 19 or 20, just three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in the crash.

Kremlin has denied any involvement but there have been claims and counterclaims. However, Prigozhin's comments in the video reflected Prigozhin's awareness of the risks to his life.

Some experts have said that whoever or whatever was behind the crash, his death would rid Putin of someone who had mounted the most serious challenge to the Russian leader's authority since he came to power in 1999. Notably, in June this year, Prigozhin staged a coup against Putin which eventually failed.

Who all died in the crash?

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency released the names of two pilots and one flight attendant who lost their lives in the deadly crash. The agency cited the airline to confirm that Captain Aleksei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov, and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova died.

The agency also released the names of those who were onboard, apart from Prigozhin. The list includes Sergey Propustin, Evgeniy Makaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, and Nikolay Matuseev. Two names stood out — Valeriy Chekalov and Dmitry Utkin.

Chekalov was a senior aide to Prigozhin designated by the US Treasury for acting "for or on behalf of Prigozhin and has facilitated shipments of munitions to the Russian Federation". On the other hand, Utkin was Prigozhin's right-hand man who helped establish the mercenary group and bore the call sign "Wagner".

(With inputs from agencies)

