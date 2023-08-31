Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on sanctions against Mali, China abstains

Russia on Wednesday (August 30) vetoed the United Nations Security Council resolution, which was drafted by France and UAE, on the sanctions against Mali.

Thirteen out of the UN Security Council's 15 members were in favour of the proposal that would have extended the UN sanctions and independent monitoring for another year.

However, Russia exercised its veto power to block the proposal which was led by Mali's former colonial power France and the United Arab Emirates, whereas China abstained from casting a vote.

Russia's ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, underlined that the sanctions were first put in place in the year 2017 in order to back a peace agreement in the long-troubled Sahel country.

"It is fundamentally important that UN Security Council sanctions deal purely with that issue and not be used as a means of foreign influence on Mali, and that is something that the panel of experts of the Security Council has been involved in," he said.

Western powers condemned Russia for redressing after the panel spoke precariously about actions by Malian forces and their "foreign security partners", a clear reference to Wagner.

Earlier this month, a report submitted to the Security Council said that the violence against women "allegedly committed by the Malian Armed Forces and their foreign and local allies is systematic and organized."

Sanctions without experts to monitor them would make the entire effort "ineffective," US envoy Robert Wood said.

"Russia seeks to eliminate the panel of experts' mandate to stifle publication of uncomfortable truths about Wagner's actions in Mali which require attention," Wood said.

"Too many people continue to suffer from the ongoing violence and due to Russia's actions, this Council has failed to renew some of the most important international initiatives for addressing this crisis," he added.

UK regrets “reckless use of veto” by Russia

The United Kingdom deeply regretted the "reckless use" of the veto against the renewal of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions against Mali.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, James Kariuki at the UNSC meeting on Mali held on Wednesday, said “The United Kingdom cannot support Russia’s proposal to dissolve the Panel of Experts on Mali, nor its attempt to predetermine the termination of sanctions measures.”

He said that despite difficult compromises, the UK opted to vote in favour of the resolution because of its substantial support for the renewal of the Mali sanctions regime and Panel of Experts mandate. Kariuki termed these as “important tools in support of peace and stability in Mali”.

“For this reason, the UK deeply regrets Russia’s reckless use of the veto. This will reduce the Council’s oversight and engagement on Mali’s peace process at a critical juncture,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

