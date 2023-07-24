Top 10 world news: Israel passes controversial judicial reform law, British radical Islamist preacher held

Israel's Parliament on Monday (July 24) passed a key clause of the overarching judicial reform bill that seeks to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court. The key clause was passed with 64 votes in favour —mainly the lawmakers from the ruling coalition—and 0 against it.

Pakistan's Election Commission ordered the Islamabad police to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan and present him before the poll body on Tuesday. This comes after the commission issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in a case of contempt, nearly two weeks ago.

And in news from the United Kingdom (UK), British radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary was arrested and has been charged with three terrorism offences.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday (July 24) passed a key clause of an overarching judicial reform bill that seeks to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court. Called the “reasonableness bill”, it seeks to strip the top court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable.

Legal troubles continued to mount for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, on Monday (July 24). Hours after he received some relief and evaded arrest by the country’s top court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered Islamabad police to detain the former prime minister and present him before the body till tomorrow.

British radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorism offences, London's Metropolitan police released a statement on Monday. Choudary has been charged with membership of a banned organisation, leading a terrorist organisation and addressing meetings to encourage backing for an illegal organisation, said the police.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's aide has been imprisoned for nine years on "extremism" charges. On Monday, Navalny's organisation announced that Vadim Ostanin has been jailed in the latest case side lining critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (July 24) that France needed a return to authority "at every level" in response to recent riots sparked by the killing of a teenager by police.

A small group of demonstrators in Denmark set ablaze a copy of the holy book Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, further risking the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Law enforcement agencies from five countries disrupted an intercontinental criminal network involved in smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, said Europol, in a statement, on Monday (July 24). The investigation coordinated by Europol and Interpol also led to the arrest of 62 people, out of which 25 were Cuban nationals.



Climate activist Greta Thunberg was convicted by a Swedish court, on Monday, for disobeying police orders at a rally last month in the city of Malmo. The court also handed her a fine, as per news agency AFP reports.

If you have watched Barbie over the weekend, you may have noticed a scene where Margot Robbie as Barbie shares a moment with an older woman on the bench as she arrives in the real world.