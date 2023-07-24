WI vs IND 2023, 2nd Test: Here’s how Virat Kohli made Mukesh Kumar feel surreal with THIS gesture

Seamer Mukesh Kumar, who made his Test debut against West Indies during the second Test in Trinidad, hasn’t felt out of place since, thanks to the seniors, especially former captain Virat Kohli, who made him feel surreal on the field. Kohli, who also made his Test debut against West Indies in 2012, knows what it means to wear whites and represent India in this format.

Speaking to fellow quick Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh revealed how just one hug from Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma following his maiden Test wicket made him feel overwhelmed. Mukesh, who had to fight hard for a place in the Indian, picked up two wickets in the first innings, including Kirk McKenzie.

The right-hand fast bowler had to toil hard on the lifeless Trinidad pitch as it wasn’t easy to pick wickets for any bowler.

Mukesh revealed he felt surreal after watching Kohli running towards him and celebrating like it was his wicket. He added having watched the veteran batter on TV throughout the past decade and seeing him running towards you was great in itself.

"When I got the wicket, Virat bhaiya ran up and hugged me. I was in a different world. The man I have watched all these years on TV and looked up to is hugging you. It felt great," Mukesh told Mohammed Siraj in an interaction for BCCI.TV.

"When you (Siraj) and JD (Unadkat) bhai were bowling, Rohit bhai said 'It's not a pitch where you can get wickets instantly. You need to work hard. I had to set up the batter with consistent bowling," Mukesh added.

‘I was shocked to know I am playing

Mukesh, who represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023, was always in line for an India debut, but the seamer revealed he was shocked to know that he got included in the XI for the second Test and that he zoned out afterwards.

The 30-year-old said he attended the team meeting not knowing he will get announced in the XI for the second Test.

"When I came to know that I will be playing, I was shocked and actually completely zoned out. Whether I play or not, I am always prepared, so I went to attend the team meeting, keeping in mind that I need to follow my process. But there was some gut feel that I might play,” Mukesh added.