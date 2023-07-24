62 alleged migrant smugglers arrested in Europol-Interpol human trafficking crackdown

Law enforcement agencies from five countries disrupted an intercontinental criminal network involved in smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, said Europol, in a statement, on Monday (July 24). The investigation coordinated by Europol and Interpol also led to the arrest of 62 people, out of which 25 were Cuban nationals.

About the operation

The operation was conducted by Germany’s Bundespolizei (Federal Police); Hellenic Police and Coast Guard (Greece); Interior Ministry of North Macedonia; Policía Nacional (Spain); and Serbian Interior Ministry and Criminal Police Directorate, Service for Combating Organized Crime.

The investigation began back in October 2021 when the Serbian, Greek, North Macedonian and Finnish authorities reported a rise in the number of Cuban citizens trying to enter Europe with “falsified documentation”. In January 2023, multiple European agencies, including Europol issued a joint intelligence notification on the trend.

The investigation revealed a “complex criminal infrastructure” which was set up in Spain, Greece and Serbia. The operation also led to the seizure of 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles and 144 bank accounts, alongside vast sums of cash in various currencies, said Europol.

Law enforcement agencies believe that the criminal network has successfully smuggled around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU and generated a profit of $49 million (45 million euros).

Modus operandi of smugglers

According to the European intelligence agency, the alleged smugglers used a “well-known messaging application” which was not named, to advertise their “illicit services” to Cubans in vulnerable situations. The members of the migrant smuggling network would charge $9,969 (9,000 euros) and organise the trip, transfers, and provide false documentation, said the Europol.

The European agencies in their notification, issued earlier this year, also noted the effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the criminal network’s operations.

Previously, Cuban nationals would fly to Russia on commercial flights and from there they could either cross the Finnish-Russian border to enter the EU or fly to Serbia and travel through central or southern Europe.

However, since the conflict began back in February 2022, Cuban nationals have been flown to Serbia via Germany and upon their arrival in Belgrade the smugglers would facilitate their “irregular entry” into North Macedonia and Greece by land.

Once the migrants would reach Greece they would either apply for asylum or travel to other EU countries organised by the criminal network like flights to Spain or sea transport to Italy. They would also provide forged documents to travel within the EU.

Risks of the journey

According to the European intelligence agency, during land journeys smugglers would direct large groups of migrants and make them walk in the dark without supplies for hours.

“In addition to these arduous conditions, the criminals would take advantage of the most vulnerable migrants, including minors, and subject them to scams, robberies, and extortion,” said Europol, in a statement.

It added, “In some cases, women were transferred to other criminal groups for sexual exploitation.”



