Italy hosts migration conference as PM Meloni, EU hope to extend Tunisia deal to other nations

European Union member Italy, is in the midst of hosting an international conference of leaders of several nations in Rome, on Sunday (July 23) as it has sought to extend the EU-backed deal struck with Tunisia to curb migration to Europe and build an alliance to tackle illegal migration. The EU deal with the North African country has left human rights groups and migrant charities fuming.

Italy’s PM reverse stance on migrants

The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opened the talks in Rome and said that meeting with presidents and ministers from various nations will focus on illegal and legal immigration, refugee support and “the most important...wide cooperation to support development in Africa.”

Furthermore, in contrast to her past rhetoric, Meloni also said that the country would be open to taking in more people through legal routes as “Europe and Italy needed immigration.”

She added, “Mass illegal immigration harms each and every one of us. No one benefits from this, except criminal groups who get rich at the expenses of the most fragile and use their strength even against the governments”.

The Italian PM called for action to prevent the migrants from taking the dangerous Mediterranean Sea route to reach Europe. The conference is also hosting representatives from Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Libya and the EU.

UAE has pledged $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by irregular immigration, reported the state news agency WAM, on Sunday. This comes as UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is reportedly in the midst of attending the conference in Rome.

EU and Tunisia’s ‘strategic partnership’ deal

Last week, the EU and Tunisia signed a “strategic partnership” which will include a crackdown on human traffickers and tighten border security. The 27-nation bloc has pledged $1.1 billion (one billion euros) in aid to support the North African country’s battered economy.

Echoing a similar stance, as Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said, “We want our agreement with Tunisia to be a template. A blueprint for the future. For partnerships with other countries in the region.”

Pope calls on governments to act

Addressing the crowd gathered near St. Peter’s Square, earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis called on European and African governments to help migrants fleeing poverty and conflict and ensure that the Mediterranean never again becomes “a theatre of death” for those trying to cross it.

More countries to join EU-Tunisia like deal?

A senior European diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that the EU has sought similar partnership deals with Egypt and Morocco as it recently struck with Tunisia. “We must cooperate with the countries of North Africa, even if to do so we have to accept that they are not perfect democracies,” the Rome-based ambassador told AFP.

Human rights groups fume over deal

While the EU chief has called the deal with Tunisia a “blueprint for the future,” human rights groups and migrant charities have called it a “new low” for the 27-nation bloc’s efforts to curb migrants’ arrivals, reported news agency AFP.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch called the deal “a new low in the European Union’s efforts to curb migrants’ arrivals at any cost” that “pays only lip service to human rights.” It added, “It shows that Europe has learned nothing from its complicity in the horrendous abuses of migrants in Libya.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE