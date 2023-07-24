Greta Thunberg convicted of disobeying police, slapped with fine

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was convicted by a Swedish court, on Monday, for disobeying police orders at a rally last month in the city of Malmo. The court also handed her a fine, as per news agency AFP reports.

Thunberg admitted to the Malmo district court that she had not abided by the orders from the police to relocate, but also denied criminality citing the necessity created by the "climate crisis." However, the judge said that she was still liable and finer her 1,500 kronor ($144) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.

The 20-year-old climate activist appeared in court on Monday in the southern Swedish city of Malmo after 11 am (0900 GMT).

According to news agency AFP reports, as per the charge sheet, Thunberg "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site".

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," Thunberg told the court when asked about the charge against her.

'My actions are justifiable', says Thunberg

Thunberg, citing the need created by the "climate crisis", said she had acted out of necessity.

"My actions are justifiable," Thunberg told the court. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term."

After the short trial, the court however found that Thunberg was still liable for her conduct and slapped her with a fine of 1,500 kronor ($144) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for the victims of crime.

The rally, which was organised by the environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" (Reclaim the Future), tried to create an obstruction on the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour in order to demonstrate against the use of fossil fuel.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," Thunberg said in an Instagram post at the time.

Thunberg shot to global fame after starting her "School Strike for the Climate" in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm at the age of 15.

She founded the 'Fridays for Future' movement which very soon became a worldwide phenomenon.

In addition to the climate strikes, the 20-year-old activist regularly reprimands world leaders and governments for not taking appropriate measures to tackle climate change.

Environmental activist group 'Reclaim the Future' said that despite the legal pressure, the group will be determined and make efforts to stand up to the fossil fuels industry.

"If the court chooses to see our action as a crime it may do so, but we know we have the right to live and the fossil fuels industry stands in the way of that," group spokesperson Irma Kjellstrom told AFP.

Six members of the organisation would be appearing in court in Malmo, she said.

"We young people are not going to wait but will do what we can to stop this industry which is burning our lives," she said, explaining the group's plans for continuing civil disobedience.

(With inputs from agencies)



