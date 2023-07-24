Demonstrators burn Quran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

A small group of demonstrators in Denmark set ablaze a copy of the holy book Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, further risking the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The group, that it calls itself "Danish Patriots" also held a similar protest last week, livestreaming the events on Facebook.

Thousands of Iraqis protested in Baghdad on Saturday over the desecration of the Muslim holy book. in Sweden and Denmark, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups.

Security forces in Iraq on Saturday spread nearly 1,000 supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr who attempted a demonstration by marching to Baghdad's Green Zone housing foreign embassies, considering a Quran had been desecrated in Denmark.

The demonstration was arranged in response to an apparent desecration of the Muslim holy book.

On Friday, the extreme right group Danske Patrioter posted a video of a man burning what seemed to be a Quran on its Facebook page.

Copenhagen police deputy chief Trine Fisker told news agency AFP that "not more than a handful" of protesters had gathered Friday across from the Iraqi embassy.

"I can also confirm there was a book burnt. We do not know which book it was," she said. "It was quite peaceful."

In central Baghdad, the protesters gathered in the pre-dawn darkness at Tahrir Square.

"Yes, yes to the Quran!" shouted the protesters, mostly young men.

Some of them carried portraits of Sadr, who has a following of millions among the country's majority Shiite population and also exerts great influence over the country's politics.

Security forces cut two bridges leading to the high-security Green Zone where governmental institutions and foreign embassies are located.

The protesters made attempts to crash through before the security officials pushed them back after which they ultimately dispersed, an interior ministry official told news agency AFP.

As per the official, the demonstrators were making attempts to reach the embassy of Denmark.

On Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a statement saying that the persons behind desecrating the holy book Quran, should face the "most severe punishment". He further demanded Sweden hand them over for prosecution in Islamic countries, Iran's state media reported.

"All Islamic scholars agree that those who desecrate the Koran deserved the most severe punishment... The duty of that (Swedish) government is to hand over the perpetrator to the judicial systems of Islamic countries," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state media.

