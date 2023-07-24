French riots: President Macron calls for 'return to authority', condemns burning of public property

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (July 24) that France needed a return to authority "at every level" in response to recent riots sparked by the killing of a teenager by police. Seventeen-year-old Nahel M, a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop last month, triggering nationwide protests and Macron's government being accused of allowing a culture of institutional racism in the police force to fester.

President Macron condemned the burning of public property- schools, city halls, gyms, and libraries and the violence of looting during the riots. "Our country needs a return to authority at every level, starting with the family," Macron told French media during a trip to New Caledonia. He pointed out that France needed a return to authority at every level, starting with the family.

"We must invest massively in our youth to provide them with a framework," the president added.

Macron reiterates criticism of role of social media during riots

On Monday, President Macron also reiterated his criticism of the role of social media during the riots and said that many young people used social media to organise meetups and riots, and even "to enter into competition with each other" during the riots. Macron said that a public digital order was needed to stop excesses.

Last week, the president reshuffled his ministers for key domestic portfolios such as education, housing and urban affairs as the riots shook the country. However, he decided to keep Elisabeth Borne in her role as prime minister, despite the riots and pension reform that fuelled calls among political opponents and some government insiders for a reshuffle.

"To ensure stability and in-depth work, the President has decided to maintain the Prime Minister," Macron's office said on July 18.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a close source to Macron said that changing the PM made no sense since his minority government had not managed to strike a deal with potential right-wing conservative allies in parliament.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE