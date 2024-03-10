Top 10 world news: India seals FTA with our-nation European bloc, and more

India on Sunday (Mar 10) signed a free trade pact with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in New Delhi. India will now lift most import tariffs on industrial products from Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein in return for investment of $100 billion over 15 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the deal as a 'watershed moment' for India, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

India signed a free trade pact with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in New Delhi on Sunday (Mar 10). Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the deal as a 'watershed moment' for India, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday (Mar 11) as the first day of Ramadan this year. According to a report by the Khaleej Times, the UAE's Moon-sighting committee said on Sunday that the crescent Moon — which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar — was spotted on Sunday evening.

Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of former assassinated Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took oath on Sunday (March 10) as the 14th president of the South Asian country. Zardari, backed by Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) secured 411 votes against 181 votes secured by Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday (March 10) attended the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam even as pro-Palestine protesters staged demonstrations in the country demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

In Hong Kong, two babies were discovered inside glass jars by a cleaning person in the main room of a vacant flat. A report by the South China Morning Post mentioned police as saying on Sunday that both children lacked birth records, and preliminary autopsies failed to confirm the time and cause of death.

The customs authorities in Saudi Arabia said that they were able to stop many air passengers from smuggling cocaine and heroin they had hidden inside their guts. This is not the first time that such bizarre attempts have been made by passengers to smuggle cocaine into Saudi Arabia.

Oxford University has been accused of holding training programmes that were attended by Chinese transplant doctors facing serious allegations of illegally harvesting human organs, The Telegraph reported.

In a tragedy that has set the ball of suspected foul play rolling in the Indian capital, a person previously thought to be a child died after falling into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside a water plant near Keshopur Mandi on the western side of Delhi on Sunday (March 10). The development was confirmed by Delhi Minister Atishi.

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in England opener Phil Salt to replace his compatriot Jason Roy in the squad for IPL 2024. Roy pulled out of the upcoming season for ‘personal reasons’. Salt, who played for Delhi Capitals (DC) last season, will walk in as his replacement at the top, providing former winners with a keeper’s option also.