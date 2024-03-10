Delhi man falls into 40-feet Borewell, multi-agency rescue operation underway amid suspected foul play

In a tragedy that has set the ball of suspected foul play rolling in the Indian capital, a person previously thought to be a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside a water plant near Keshopur Mandi on the western side of Delhi on Sunday (March 10).

Foul play is suspected according to the initial inputs.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police rushed to the spot at the Delhi Jal Board plant.

The officials have been digging a new borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen. The NDRF is leading the rescue operation and a machine has been brought to the scene for the digging.

Delhi Borewell tragedy: When did the incident take place?

The incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night between March 9 and March 10, according to Vikaspuri police station.

The man who has fallen into the borewell has not been identified as yet.

As the rescue operation went on, Ravinder Singh, Station Officer, Rani Jhansi Road, told reporters that "…The person could not have fallen into the borewell on his own…"

Also watch | Gujarat: Toddler who fell into borewell dies en route hospital post rescue × Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader and minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet Atishi arrived at the incident site to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation.

"The borewell was in a locked room. Prima facie it seems that an attempt was made to enter by forcefully breaking the lock. Police will investigate it," Atishi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"To ensure that such cases do not come up again, strict orders have been given to the Jal Board that all private and government bore wells lying closed in Delhi should be sealed by welding within 48 hours and a report should be submitted to me," Atishi added.