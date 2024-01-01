VIDEO: Three-year-old girl rescued from borewell in India’s Gujarat

A three-year-old girl who fell in an open borewell on Monday (Dec 1) in India’s western state of Gujarat was rescued by authorities late in the night. According to the officials, the rescue operation saw participation from Army personnel as well as officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Unfortunately, the girl was still in an unconscious condition and was being treated in a hospital in Jamnagar. The girl was taken out of the borewell at around 9:50 pm IST.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Ran village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka district has been rescued successfully by Indian Army personnel and the NDRF team. https://t.co/ti9hbglZJc pic.twitter.com/gYfeXOwOTt — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024 ×

The girl fell into the 30-foot borewell at around 1 pm IST earlier in the day. “The district administration sought the help of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for her rescue,” said Deputy Collector HB Bhagora. The NDRF team reached the site of the incident at around 8 pm from Gandhinagar, said an official.