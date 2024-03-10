UAE declares March 11 as the first day of Ramadan this year

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday (Mar 11) as the first day of Ramadan this year. According to a report by the Khaleej Times, the UAE's Moon-sighting committee said on Sunday that the crescent Moon — which signals the start of a month in the Islamic Hijri calendar — was spotted on Sunday evening.

Temperatures have come down in the country due to heavy rainfall over the weekend. The report said that this Ramadan would be pleasant with the weather in the UAE from March-April being warm to hot.

Islamic months last 29 or 30 days depending on when the Moon is sighted. The report added that since the Moon was spotted on Sunday evening, the month that precedes Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — Sha'ban — ended at 29 days. Ramadan 1, therefore, is on March 11.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. According to the Islamic Networks Group (ING), in Ramadan, Muslims commemorate the revelation of the Qur’an, and fast from food and drink during the sunlit hours as a means of drawing closer to God and cultivating self-control, gratitude, and compassion for those less fortunate.

"Ramadan is a month of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion, during which Muslims spend extra time reading the Qur’an and performing special prayers. Those unable to fast, such as pregnant or nursing women, the sick, or elderly people & children, are exempt from fasting," ING's website states.

"Muslims fast from pre-dawn to sunset, a fast of between 11-16 hours depending on the time of year for a period of 29-30 days. Ramadan entails forgoing food and drink, and if married, abstaining from sex during sunlit hours. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to train themselves both physically and spiritually by avoiding any negative acts such as gossiping, backbiting, lying, or arguing," it adds.

Ramadan crescent Moon seen in Saudi Arabia

Apart from the UAE, the crescent Moon was also seen in Saudi Arabia, which means the month of fasting starts on Monday. Saudi state television reported authorities there saw the crescent moon. Soon after, Gulf Arab nations largely followed the announcement to confirm they as well would start fasting on Monday.

Leaders also shared messages of congratulations the month had begun.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, there are some Asia-Pacific countries like Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, that will begin Ramadan on Tuesday after failing to see the crescent moon.