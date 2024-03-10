Asif Ali Zardari sworn-in as Pakistan's president for record second time

Asif Ali Zardari, the widower of former assassinated Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took oath on Sunday (March 10) as the 14th president of the South Asian country. Zardari, backed by Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Nawaz) secured 411 votes against 181 votes secured by Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Zardari was sworn in as the Pakistani head of state for the second time. He earlier served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 following the immediate aftermath of his wife's assassination that took place during the military rule of General Pervez Musharraf.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari at a ceremony. The event was attended by governors and chief ministers of all provinces except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Former president Dr. Arif Alvi, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, Asifa Bhutto, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also attended the event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Zardari after he was sworn in as president of Pakistan.

Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbours, friends, partners, and 'brothers', Express Tribune reported.

He added that the two countries have achieved fruitful results in constructing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and maintained a high level of bilateral relations, the report added.

Iranian President Ayatollah Syed Ebrahim Raeesi also congratulated Zardari and expressed hope that during his presidency, the ties between the two countries will develop and deepen further.

"As always, and especially in the new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Zardari took over as Pakistan's president weeks over a month after the country went to polls marred by blocked internet and widespread accusations of rigging. As per a quid pro quo arranged between the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Shehbaz Sharif was chosen as prime minister while Zardari went on to become the president following the formation of the new government. that replaced the caretaker administration of Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar.