Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan's president for a second time

Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the president of Pakistan for a second time on Saturday (Mar 9). Zardari, the co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Zardari won 255 electoral votes in parliament while Achakzai secured 119 electoral votes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Zardari on his victory in the presidential elections. Prime Minister Sharif said that Zardari's appointment as president is the continuity of democratic values.

Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto exited parliament with chants and sloganeering by his party workers following his father's win in the election. In a post on X, Bhutto shared the results of the presidential elections.