India seals free trade agreement with four-nation European bloc

India signed a free trade pact with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in New Delhi on Sunday (March 10). Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the deal as a 'watershed moment' for India, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. $ 100 bn investment commitment by EFTA countries to India in next 15 yrs under the pact, says Minister Piyush Goyal https://t.co/hlX4HsNNLh — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 10, 2024 × The signing of the pact, named the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), was formalised three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved it on March 7.

The pact had been under negotiations for the last 16 years, with the first leg of talks beginning in 2008 during the first term of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's government.

The delegation that signed the deal included Guy Parmelin, Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research; Bjarni Benediktsson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland; Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein; and Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Trade and Industry of Norway.

An official readout by the European Free Trade Association said: "The landmark agreement between India and EFTA is set to bring significant economic benefits, such as better integrated and more resilient supply chains, new opportunities for businesses and individuals on both sides leading to increased trade and investment flows, job creation, and economic growth."

What is the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)?