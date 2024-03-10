Hong Kong: Couple arrested after 2 dead babies discovered in glass bottles in flat

In Hong Kong, two babies were discovered inside glass jars by a cleaning person in the main room of a vacant flat. A report by the South China Morning Post mentioned police as saying on Sunday that both children lacked birth records, and preliminary autopsies failed to confirm the time and cause of death.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division told reporters that the bottles were 30 centimetres tall and that the bodies showed no indications of injuries.

He said, "[Forensic pathologists] were unable to tell when the babies had died, or whether they had died before or after their births.

The official said that the preliminary autopsies could only estimate that the age of the babies was 24 to 30 weeks.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman believed to be the parents, have been detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

According to Au Yeung, the couple lived in the apartment and are believed to be a couple.

"This case is a tragedy and we appeal to the public, especially pregnant women and expectant parents, to seek professional medical advice and take proper care of their babies," Au Yeung added.

The cleaning person was asked by the landlord on Friday after the tenants moved. They were asked to move out because they owed six months' worth of rent.

Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported that the bodies were "soaked in liquid and kept in bottles".

"The parents will be held criminally responsible if their babies died due to improper care," he added.

The two arrested, who will appear at Fanling Court, are believed to be the former tenants of the flat.