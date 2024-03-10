Customs find cocaine and heroin hidden inside passengers' guts in Saudi Arabia

The customs authorities in Saudi Arabia said that they were able to stop many air passengers from smuggling cocaine and heroin which were hidden inside their guts.

Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (Zataca) said that they had detected more than two kilogrammes of cocaine stashed inside the guts of three travellers who had arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Another attempt of smuggling 878 grams of heroin which was hidden in the guts of a fourth passenge was also foiled by the customs officers at the same airport.

Zatca did not specify when they uncovered the attempts and also did not reveal the nationalities of the smugglers.

Hiding cocaine in guts not 'uncommon' in Saudi Arabia

This is not the first time that such bizarre attempts have been made by passengers to smuggle cocaine into Saudi Arabia.

Even earlier, three kilogrammes of cocaine was found hidden inside the guts of three passengers, which was found during a routine inspection of passengers.

Saudi Arabia in recent months has increased its crackdown on narcotics smugglers and traffickers in what is called the “war on drugs” and reported multiple thwarted attempts.

In Saudi Arabia, drug smuggling and trafficking are punishable offences with the death sentence being the maximum punishment.