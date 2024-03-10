Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends opening of Holocaust museum in Amsterdam amid pro-Palestinian protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday (March 10) attended the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam amid pro-Palestine protesters staging demonstrations in the country demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

The demonstrators denounced Herzog's presence at the event stating that it was "absurd that the president of Israel, committing war crimes at this very moment, is present at the opening of this important memorial".

Protesters, according to news agency Reuters, chanted "Never again is now" and "Ceasefire now" at a square close to the museum, while holding Palestinian flags and signs that said "Jews against genocide" and "The grandchild of a holocaust survivor says: Stop Gaza Holocaust".

Human rights group Amnesty International had placed signs around the museum directing Herzog to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague

South Africa has cited some of the remarks by Herzog in its International Court of Justice lawsuit against Israel.

He previously has said that not only militants but "an entire nation" was responsible for the attack that took place on Oct 7 and that Israel will fight "until we break their backbone".

Herzog claimed that his comments were misrepresented and that only a part of what he said was cited in the lawsuit in order to frame a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The museum officials said that the invitation to Herzog was extended before the war broke out between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The museum released a statement saying it recognised that Herzog's presence raised questions however, it said he represented the homeland of Dutch Holocaust survivors who moved to Israel.

Israel says Hamas hardening stance on hostage deal

Meanwhile, in a continued effort to secure the release of hostages still held captive in Gaza, the Israeli spy chief met with his US counterpart on Saturday (March 9), Tel Aviv said.

"The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, met yesterday (Friday) with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, as part of the ceaseless efforts to advance another hostage release deal," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on behalf of the Mossad.

"Contacts and cooperation with the mediators continue all the time in an effort to narrow the gaps and reach agreements," said Mossad.

The statement comes amid mediators scrambling to secure a new ceasefire deal in the Gaza war before Ramadan which could begin as early as Sunday, depending on the lunar calendar.

"At this stage, Hamas is entrenching its positions like someone who is not interested in a deal and is striving to inflame the region during Ramadan at the expense of Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip," it said.

Mossad also stated that Hamas was aiming for unrest in the area to worsen during Ramadan.

Israeli officials have stated that the conflict between the warring sides would come to an end only with the defeat of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.