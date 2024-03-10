IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders bring in Phil Salt to replace Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in England opener Phil Salt to replace his compatriot Jason Roy in the squad for IPL 2024. Roy pulled out of the upcoming season for ‘personal reasons’ as Salt, who played for Delhi Capitals (DC) last season, will walk in as his replacement at the top, providing former winners with a keeper’s option also. KKR acquired his services at his reserve base price of INR 1.5 crore (approx. $181,000).

Salt’s last appearance in the T20s came during December against West Indies, wherein he scored twin tons in successive games, with his tally in five matches reading 40, 25, 109 not out, 119 and 38. He topped the run charts with 331 runs, striking at a whopping 185.59. However, despite making headlines for all right reasons, none of the ten teams at the bidding table went for him.

Meanwhile, his 48-ball hundred in the fourth T20I is the joint-fastest for England in this format.

The right-handed batter holds a superb T20 record, smashing 5308 runs from 221 innings, striking at 153.41.

Outside of being a regular for England in T20Is, Salt has featured in several franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide, including the Caribbean Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, and in leagues in Sri Lanka, the UAE and South Africa.

Roy misses out, again!

Despite earning the reputation of being a shorter-format champion, having plied his trade worldwide, Roy has missed out on playing in the IPL for the third time.

Since making his debut for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017, Roy appeared for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2018 before being picked by SunRisers Hyderabad and KKR later.

After withdrawing from IPL 2020 (for Capitals) and in 2022 (for Gujarat Titans) for personal reasons, Roy has again opted out of the season for the same.

KKR’s squad for IPL 2024 –

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera and Sakib Hussain