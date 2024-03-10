Explained – How BCCI’s new ‘incentive scheme’ initiative will change cricket dynamics in India

Cricket is changing for good, or probably not. From considering Tests as THE format for a good hundred years to putting it in the category of something that is dying a slow death, cricket has evolved quite a lot in recent years. Many worldwide pundits, commentators and even analysts, alongside the decision-makers in the ICC and MCC, have tried to restore the game’s oldest format's pride, but none seemed to have cracked the code.

So, how does anyone get there?

Does playing more Tests, reducing the number, or hoping against hope that the T20 format doesn’t kill it completely, make any difference?



Well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has it seems found a solution, recommended by Men’s National Team chief selector Ajit Agarkar, called the "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme".

What happens under this scheme?

Following India’s famous win in the fifth and the final Test of the home series against England in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9), Shah posted on his social media handle (X, previously known as Twitter) launching the new scheme that provides Test regulars, who will play more than 75% of the matches scheduled in a season, with a whopping incentive on their match fees.

Considering this scheme will come into effect retrospectively from the 2022-23 season, someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who played seven out of the nine matches that season (77.7%), will earn INR 45 lakhs per match in addition to his match fee of INR 15 lakhs per game, making it INR 60 lakhs per game. In his case, the sum amounts to INR 4.2 crore (including incentives), compared to INR 1.05 crore he would have earned as a reward for prioritising Test cricket.

The BCCI secretary revealed the purpose behind this, saying this "step aimed at providing financial growth and stability" to Test players. I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional… pic.twitter.com/Rf86sAnmuk — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 9, 2024 Meanwhile, under this scheme, all those players featuring in 50-75% of Tests in a season will earn INR 30 lakh per Test (outside of their match fees), while those who play less than 50% of the slated games will not be eligible for the benefits under the scheme. This incentive, however, isn't linked to BCCI's annual retainers, which is a separate component.

The BCCI, in a statement, said, "This scheme is not only designed to encourage players to engage in the purest format of the sport but also addresses the evolving dynamics of the cricketing landscape, ensuring parity with match fees in other formats and league cricket."

How can this change cricket’s dynamics in India first and then worldwide?

It is not a hidden fact that BCCI is perhaps the most powerful of all cricket boards for the revenue they generate (to pocket 38.5% of the money earned by the ICC), which is heads and shoulders ahead of the second-placed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which will earn $41 million out of $600 million the ICC is set to make in the next financial cycle.

Now, with how BCCI influences boards on countless grounds, inspiring to save Tests being one of them, this initiative will bring wholesome changes to the mentality of the budding cricketers on making the right calls to prioritise playing Tests rather than running behind money by featuring in franchise-based T20 leagues worldwide.

With the growing craze among youngsters to prefer the shorter formats, mainly to earn more money, the best players from outside of the Big 3 (India, Australia and England) are remaining unavailable for selection in the longest format, an example of which was the South African squad for the New Zealand tour, which had as many as seven debutants, since all first-team players preferred to playing SA20 – their newest franchise-based T20 tournament.

However, with this scheme coming into action, a sea of changes in the mindset is expected to take centrestage in India, and, who knows, if successful, other boards might follow the same path to ensure their best players are playing Tests, helping it to get back where it belonged.

What led to this scheme?

There is always something that leads to something revolutionary. From the Indian cricket perspective, the crucial case of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer led the BCCI’s decision-makers to launch this scheme.

Since Ishan and Iyer remained unavailable for selection for Ranji Trophy matches for their respective teams for separate reasons despite being fit and away from international commitments, it irked the bosses, who warned them otherwise in a second warning.

For not abiding by the instructions laid by the BCCI for the second time, the Indian Cricket Board released both from the annual retainers’ central contract list, sending a strong message to everyone to play the red-ball tournament rather than prioritising IPL.