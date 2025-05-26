The Palestinian militant group Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal by the US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Monday (May 26), news agency Reuters reported citing a Palestinian official.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 26) again slammed Harvard University, calling it "very antisemitic", saying that he is considering taking three billion dollars of grant money away from the Ivy League.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday (May 26) that Western allies of Ukraine are no longer imposing any restrictions on using long-range weapons in Kyiv against Russia.

Click on the headlines to read more

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal by US envoy

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal by the US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Monday (May 26), news agency Reuters reported citing a Palestinian official.

'So badly needed': Trump considering taking THREE BILLION DOLLARS away from Harvard, says will give it to trade schools

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 26) again slammed Harvard University, calling it "very antisemitic", saying that he is considering taking three billion dollars of grant money away from the Ivy League.



Western allies no longer restrict Kyiv from using long-range weapons against Russia: German Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday (May 26) that Western allies of Ukraine are no longer imposing any restrictions on using long-range weapons in Kyiv against Russia.

Did French President Macron's wife 'playfully smack' his face on plane? Watch video to know

In a video making rounds on internet, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron has been seen, playfully smacking her husband as he stepped off the plane in Vietnam.



India, Canada take steps to mend ties strained during Trudeau’s term; foreign ministers talk

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in a call on Sunday, taking the first step to mend the strained bilateral relations between the two countries.



Operation Sindoor: Indian Army shares how air defence tracked and downed Pak drones and missiles

The Indian Army has released a booklet for its personnel on Operation Sindoor, with new details of the action by the Army, Navy and Air Force on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, followed by tackling the swarm drones and missiles launched by the enemy and hitting airbases deep inside Pakistani territory.

India reports 1,000 cases of COVID-19, 832 are active | Check state-wise details here

India has witnessed a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with the total number of reported cases being over 1,000. The data was released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (May 26). As of May 26, India has 1,009 active cases of coronavirus.



Indian Coast Guard tackles oil slick after Liberian vessel sinks off Kerala coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched an extensive pollution response operation to tackle the oil spill generated by the sinking of the Liberian container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3 on May 25, 2025, about 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, Kerala.

Mukul Dev's final video filmed few days before his death goes viral | Watch

The Indian film industry and fans are still mourning the death of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at 54 in New Delhi. Amid this, a video of him has gone viral on social media and many are unable to believe the drastic change in his look.



Warning bells ring for Team India ahead of the ENG Tests as Sai Sudharsan’s ex-coach drops worrying concerns

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked two uncapped players for the forthcoming England tour, including batter Sai Sudharsan and seamer Arshdeep Singh.