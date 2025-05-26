India reports 1,000 cases of COVID-19, 832 are active | Check state-wise details here

India has witnessed a drastic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with the total number of reported cases being over 1,000. The data was released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (May 26). As of May 26, India has 1,009 active cases of coronavirus. Although a majority of the cases are mild, health officials are on alert across various states in the country.



Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are witnessing most of number of Covid cases.

Kerala has reported the highest rise in active cases in the past week, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

As per the Indian health Ministry, the following states have witnessed the largest increase in the number of active Coronavirus cases:

Kerala: 335 cases

Maharashtra: 153 cases

Delhi: 99 cases

Gujarat: 76 cases

Karnataka: 34 cases

Between May 12 and May 19, Kerala reported only 69 new active cases, Maharashtra 44, Karnataka 8, Gujarat 6, and Delhi just 3.



Here's a list of states with number of active cases:

Andhra Pradesh 4

Chhattisgarh1

Delhi99

Goa76

Gujarat 76

Haryana9

Karnataka34

Kerala335

Madhya Pradesh2

Maharashtra153

Puducherry 1

Rajasthan 11

Sikkim 1

Tamil Nadu3

Telangana 1

Uttar Pradesh 15

West Bengal11

Cases in Bihar and Jharkhand cases

Bihar and Jharkhand, states that initially reported no cases in this wave of COVID-19, have now reported their first infections.

In Bihar, a 31-year-old man from Patna with no recent travel history tested positive and is being treated at a private hospital, news agency PTI reported.

A person who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive in Jharkhand's Ranchi, marking the state’s first case in this wave.