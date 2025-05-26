The Palestinian militant group Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal by the US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Monday (May 26), news agency Reuters reported citing a Palestinian official. As per the new proposal, ten hostages will be released and there will be a total of 70 days of truce. The mediators handed over the proposal to the Palestinian militant group.

"The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said, Reuters reported.

The new proposal also sees the release of several Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

Israel has not released any immediate comment yet.