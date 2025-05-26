Indian Coast Guard tackles oil slick after Liberian vessel sinks off Kerala coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) launched an extensive pollution response operation to tackle the oil spill generated by the sinking of the Liberian container vessel MV MSC ELSA 3 on May 25, 2025, about 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, Kerala. Just hours after the vessel submerged completely, ICG surveillance aircraft detected an oil slick at the site, raising environmental concerns.

More than 100 containers were spotted floating, with some breaking apart and their contents scattered in adjacent waters.

ICG Ship Saksham, which was already stationed in pollution response configuration, was deployed immediately, while an ICG Dornier aircraft conducted aerial assessments and dispersed Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across the affected zone.

By late morning on May 25, the oil slick was spotted drifting east-southeast from the site of the sinking at a speed of 1.5 to 2 knots.

The rough seas and strong winds presented challenging conditions for responders, but the ICG personnel continued operations with professionalism and resilience, navigating dangerous waters littered with floating containers and ensuring safe diversion of all merchant traffic away from the affected zone.

To ensure safety, all passing ships have been diverted, and mariners have been warned to navigate cautiously due to floating debris and potential navigation hazards.

ICG intensified surveillance and spill mitigation efforts using aerial sorties and specialised dispersal equipment. Two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) remain on-site for round-the-clock monitoring.

In addition, the ICG has mobilised ICG Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialised Pollution Response Vessel carrying significant quantities of OSD, along with additional OPVs in PR configuration.

The Mercantile Marine Department, Kochi, issued a pollution liability warning to the vessel owners M/s MSC under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

The MSC appointed T&T Salvage for container recovery, oil removal, and environmental clean-up.

The ICG also advised the Kerala state administration to prepare for shoreline clean-up and to alert local communities not to handle any cargo or debris that may wash ashore.

The Indian Coast Guard remains committed to ensuring environmental protection, maritime safety, and effective disaster response in collaboration with all stakeholders.