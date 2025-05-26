India, Canada take steps to mend ties strained during Trudeau’s term; foreign ministers talk

India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in a call on Sunday, taking the first step to mend the strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar said he “discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties” with Canada’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand and “wished her a very successful tenure”.

In a post on X, Anand, whose parents hailed from India, described the conversation with Jaishankar as productive and said she looked forward to “strengthening Canada-India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities.”



The call marks the highest diplomatic contact between Ottawa and New Delhi since Mark Carney became Canadian prime minister in March.

The call between Jaishankar and Anand raises hope of improvement in ties between India and Canada that deteriorated during former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s time in office over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and Ottawa are looking at “restoring their High Commissioners by June this year,” said an Indian Express report.

Canada has the largest Sikh population outside of India, and includes separatists seeking an independent state of Khalistan.

Indo-Canadian relations hit a nadir after Ottawa accused New Delhi of orchestrating the 2023 killing of 45-year-old Khalistani terrorist Nijjar in Vancouver.



India rejected the claim as “absurd and motivated” while maintaining that Canada is a safe haven for pro-Khalistan elements. The relations between India and Canada deteriorated to the point where both countries expelled a string of top diplomats.

Anand, 58, has previously served as Canada’s defence minister and is a senior member of the Liberal Party. She took her oath of office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a gesture she has repeated in earlier Cabinet appointments.

The diplomatic rift deepened further when Ottawa linked Indian diplomats, including then-High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, to Nijjar's murder. India subsequently withdrew Verma and five other diplomats, while also expelling an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.