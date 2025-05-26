Did French President Macron's wife 'playfully smack' his face on plane? Watch video to know

In a video making rounds on internet, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron has been seen, playfully smacking her husband as he stepped off the plane in Vietnam.

Macron landed in Hanoi on Sunday evening, beginning his Southeast Asia tour.

However, not his visit or political agendas made headlines as much as the president and his wife's playful act did.

It was the brief, awkward exchange caught on camera by news agency Associated Press.

Watch video here

In the video, as the aircraft opens, the first visible movement shown in the video is of Brigitte Macron's arms, reaching out to his husband.

Later, the couple walked down the stairs together with smiles on their faces. However, Macron's wife declined the president's offered arm to hold.

The Elysee Palace initially, denied the video's existence, but eventually, it came forward admitting it, saying that it was just "playful teasing".

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh. It was a moment of closeness," an Elysee official said, according to a Reuters report.

A source close to President Macron told BFMTV, a French news broadcaster, that the couple was “bickering” and trying to unwind before the start of a long tour.

“It was a moment of complicity,” the source said. Another source described it as “a harmless squabble.”

After the video went viral, netizens started debating, with some asking, "Are they okay?" While others questioned, "Is this a public spat or just pre-trip exhaustion?”

Some also asked, "Was it a real slap, or just an awkward push?"

Later, as Macron reached Hanoi, his office asked the internet to top-feed the “conspiracy theories,” especially the ones involving, of course, Brigitte’s act.

The couple's visit to Southeast Asia will focus on strengthening ties in defence, innovation, and energy.

