'So badly needed': Trump considering taking THREE BILLION DOLLARS away from Harvard, says will give it to trade schools

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 26) again slammed Harvard University, calling it "very antisemitic", saying that he is considering taking three billion dollars of grant money away from the Ivy League.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said that he would give that grant money to trade schools all across the US.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!," Trump said.

In another post, Trump wrote that he is still waiting for the foreign student lists from Harvard, criticising the university further by calling it "very low in the presentation of these documents".

"We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country," he said in the post.

"Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!," the US president added.

Trump has aimed at Harvard University, demanding to know more about its international student population and why the countries they come from are not contributing financially.

This comes just days after his administration attempted to block Harvard from admitting international students. A federal court has since issued a temporary restraining order, pausing the move.

Trump went on to demand more transparency from the university. “Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries,” he said.