Amid Trump administration's action against Harvard University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has extended "unconditional offer" to students. As per the offer, the University would "ensure a smooth transition" for students currently studying in Harvard and might not be able to enroll for the next academic year. As many as 1,000 Chinese students are currently studying at the Ivy League institution.



"The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) today announced an open invitation to international undergraduate and postgraduate students currently enrolled at Harvard University, as well as those holding confirmed offers for Harvard degree programs, to continue their academic pursuits at HKUST," the educational institution said in a statement. The university will offer unconditional acceptance, simplified application processes, and academic assistance to ensure a smooth transition for interested students, the statement added.

Trump administration's crackdown on Harvard

Stating that "it is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Harvard's student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification has been terminated. Noem further said that Harvard has not provided details of students involved in terrorist activities and this action against the University holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

Soon after, the Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration saying that "Harvard is not Harvard without its foreign students." The university is also suing over a cut of more than USD 2 billion in federal funding.

Meanwhile, a US judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court earlier on Friday, Harvard called the revocation a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution and other federal laws.