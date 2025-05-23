The Donald Trump administration in the US has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students. Here's what it means for Indian students
The Donald Trump administration in the US has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students. The decision has left the future of thousands of foreign students, including Indians, uncertain.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification. She stated that “it is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students.”
The DHS accused Harvard's leadership of creating an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students. It also said that Harvard has not provided details of students involved in terrorist activities and this action against the University holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."
This decision by the Trump administration can adversely affect nearly 6,800 international students, including 788 students from India who are enrolled at the university.