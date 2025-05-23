The Donald Trump administration in the US has revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students. The decision has left the future of thousands of foreign students, including Indians, uncertain.



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification. She stated that “it is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students.”

The DHS accused Harvard's leadership of creating an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students. It also said that Harvard has not provided details of students involved in terrorist activities and this action against the University holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."



What next for foreign students including Indians?

This decision by the Trump administration can adversely affect nearly 6,800 international students, including 788 students from India who are enrolled at the university.

This decision means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.

The letter by Noem to Harvard University also stated that it is prohibited from having any aliens on F or J non-immigrant status for the 2025-26 academic school year.

The letter clearly stated that T decertification means that existing aliens on F or J non-immigrant status must transfer to another university in order to maintain the non-immigrant status.

Though, students who graduate this semester will be allowed to do so as the decision would take would take effect for the 2025-2026 school year

Students who are yet to complete their degree need to transfer to another university, or they will lose their legal permission to remain in the US

Harvard can enroll new foreign student only if it complies with a list of demands by the Trump administration within 72 hours.